Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Sep 04, 2024, 20:59 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Western Newfoundland and Labrador
|
2:25 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement on the National School Food Program to support the well-being of children and childhood development. The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Gudie Hutchings, and the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey, will also be in attendance.
|
Notes for media:
|
The Prime Minister will attend the Atlantic Caucus meeting.
