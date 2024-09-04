Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, September 4, 2024

2:25 p.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement on the National School Food Program to support the well-being of children and childhood development. The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Gudie Hutchings, and the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey, will also be in attendance.