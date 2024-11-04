News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Nov 04, 2024, 12:52 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -
National Capital Region, Canada
The Prime Minister will receive his flu shot.
Note for media:
- Pooled photo opportunity
The Prime Minister will meet with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.
Note for media:
- Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a Diwali celebration.
Notes for media:
- Open coverage for accredited media
- Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected] / pm.gc.ca/en/media
Share this article