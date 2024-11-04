OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -

National Capital Region, Canada

The Prime Minister will receive his flu shot.

The Prime Minister will meet with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a Diwali celebration.

The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

