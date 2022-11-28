James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan







Private meetings







10:05 a.m. The Prime Minister will pay his respects to the victims of the events of September 2022 in James Smith Cree Nation. Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu, will also be in attendance.









Pooled photo opportunity







12:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns, Chakastaypasin First Nation Chief Calvin Sanderson, Peter Chapman First Nation Chief Robert Head, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron, Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, and James Smith Cree Nation Council members. Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu, will also be in attendance.









Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting







1:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a grand entry ceremony with members of James Smith Cree Nation. Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu, will also be in attendance.









Open coverage

Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:00 p . m .

[email protected]







3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu, will also be in attendance.









Open coverage

[email protected]