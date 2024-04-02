Media Advisory - UPDATE: Governor General to undertake official visit to Nunavut

Note: Please note the time changes to the following activities below.

OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will undertake an official visit to Nunavut from April 1 to 4, 2024, where they will mark the territory's 25th anniversary.

In Iqaluit, Kimmirut and Qikiqtarjuaq, the Governor General will meet with territorial dignitaries, municipal leaders, Elders and youth.

As she visits these communities, the Governor General will bring awareness to issues of significance in Nunavut and across Canada, including climate change, mental health, cultural preservation and education. Her meetings with Nunavummiut will also offer opportunities to shine a light on inspiring change agents and underscore the innovative and resilient spirit of Canadians.

By visiting communities throughout Canada and exchanging with people from all walks of life, the Governor General creates bridges between the different realities of Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Itinerary:

Note: Times are indicated in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Iqaluit, Nunavut

Monday, April 1

11:30 a.m.

Official Welcoming Ceremony

Their Excellencies will arrive at the Legislative Assembly, where they will be greeted by the Honourable Eva Qamaniq Aariak, Commissioner of Nunavut and the Honourable

P. J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut, as well as by other dignitaries.

Legislative Assembly

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media Contacts: Casey Lessard, Government of Nunavut, 867-223-0422, [email protected]; Sima Sahar Zerehi, Office of Premier P. J. Akeeagok, 867‑222‑5344, [email protected]

12:00 p.m.

Courtesy call with the Commissioner of Nunavut

The Governor General will meet with the Honourable Eva Qamaniq Aariak, Commissioner of Nunavut.

Legislative AssemblyPHOTO OPPORTUNITY – At the start of the meeting

Media Contact: Wende Halonen, 867-222-0104, [email protected]

12:30 p.m.

Courtesy call with the Premier of Nunavut

The Governor General will meet with the Honourable P. J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut.

Legislative Assembly

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY – At the start of the meeting

Media Contact: Casey Lessard, Government of Nunavut, 867-223-0422, [email protected]; Sima Sahar Zerehi, Office of Premier P. J. Akeeagok, 867‑222‑5344, [email protected]

5 p.m.

Community celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of the creation of Nunavut

The Governor General will join Nunavummiut in marking the territory's 25th anniversary at a community celebration. She will deliver remarks at the beginning of the event.

Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media Contact: Casey Lessard, Government of Nunavut, 867-223-0422, [email protected]; Sima Sahar Zerehi, Office of Premier P. J. Akeeagok, 867‑222‑5344, [email protected]

Kimmirut, Nunavut

Tuesday, April 2

10:45 a.m.

Visit to the community of Kimmirut (delayed due to weather)

The Governor General will travel to Kimmirut and visit Qaqqalik School, where students will present a performance. The school welcomes students from kindergarten through grade 12. The community will then gather in the school's gymnasium to celebrate Hamlet Day. Hamlet Day is traditionally observed on April 1, in Kimmirut, but the celebrations were postponed due to Easter Monday.

Qaqqalik School

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media Contact: John Stephen Mabberi-Mudonyi, Hamlet of Kimmirut, 867-523-0110, [email protected]; Gerald Blanchard, Qaqqalik School, [email protected]

Iqaluit, Nunavut

11:00 a.m. UPDATED

Visit to the Pirurvik Centre

The Governor General will visit the Pirurvik Centre where she will meet with students, former students and staff members. The centre offers an array of training programs that strive to meet the needs of Nunavummiut, transmit Inuit knowledge and bolster Inuit identity.

Learn more about the Pirurvik Centre

611 Queen Elizabeth Way, Iqaluit

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media contact: Paul Salter, [email protected]

Wednesday, April 3

9:30 a.m.

Visit to Ilitaqsiniq

The Governor General will meet with knowledge keepers and members of the staff of Ilitaqsiniq, who will speak about their programming and "Inu-vative" approach. The organization offers a vast suite of culture-based learning programs tailored for Nunavummiut and for workplaces operating in Nunavut.

2552 Paurngaq Cres., Iqaluit

Learn more about Ilitaqsiniq

OPEN TO MEDIAMedia contact: Adriana Kusugak, 867-446-4615, [email protected]

10:30

Meeting with members of the Qajakkut Society and the Inuit Heritage Trust

The Governor General will meet with some of the founders of the Qajakkut Society to learn about their efforts to reclaim and disseminate qajaq (kayak)-building knowledge throughout Nunavut. She will also have an opportunity to discover some of the Inuit Heritage Trust's ongoing work to preserve and revitalize Inuit cultural heritage in Nunavut.

2425 Abe Okpik Cres., Iqaluit

Learn more about the Inuit Heritage Trust

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media contact: William Beveridge, 867-979-0731, [email protected]

11:30 a.m.

Visit to the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre

The Governor General will visit the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre where she will engage with residents of Iqaluit during the community meal. The organization helps increase food access and disseminates knowledge about food. Their programs also strive to create relationships between community members.

Learn more about the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

2:30 p.m.

Knowledge-sharing session with youth on climate change

The Governor General will meet with young Nunavummiut to listen to their perspectives on and concerns about climate change. The group comprises members of Nunavut's Climate Change Youth Advisory Committee, graduating students from the Environmental Technology Program at the Nunavut Arctic College, and students from the Green Club at Inuksuk High School.

Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park Pavilion

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY – Before the start of the discussion

Media contact: Lekon Thomas, 867-975-7761, [email protected]

4 p.m.

Visit to the Elders' Qammaq

The Governor General will exchange stories with Elders over tea at the Elders' Qammaq.

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut

Thursday, April 4

11 a.m.

Community gathering

The Governor General will meet and converse with residents of Qikiqtarjuaq, including Elders, hunters, seamstresses, carvers, search and rescue volunteers, and Canadian Rangers.

Avviujaq Hamlet Building

OPEN MEDIA

Media contact: Geela Kooneeliuse, 867-222-4401

1:15 p.m.

Visit to Inuksuit School

The Governor General will meet with students at the Inuksuit School, which welcomes students from Kindergarten to grade 12. She will engage with students on one of the eight Inuit societal values, specifically Avatittinnik Kamatsiarniq (respect and care for the land, animals and the environment). She will also share her perspective on the value of education, and visit the workshop to speak with students about the qamutik (sled) they have built.

Inuksuit School

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media contact: George McEwan, 867-927-8938, [email protected]

Quick facts

This will be Governor General Simon's first official visit to Nunavut .

. Governor General Simon travelled to Iqaluit in July 2022 , to hear His Holiness Pope Francis address to members of the community following a meeting with residential school survivors, and to participate in his farewell ceremony.

in , to hear His Holiness Pope Francis address to members of the community following a meeting with residential school survivors, and to participate in his farewell ceremony. This visit is part of a larger objective of visiting each province and territory to engage with Canadians from across the country.

Notes for media

Members of the media must confirm their attendance at select events with the media contacts listed above.

Photos of the visit can be provided to media upon request via [email protected] .

