Media Advisory - Unifor to host conference on a sustainable economic transition for Canada

SASKATOON, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor and several like-minded organizations devoted to fighting climate change will hold a conference to discuss next steps for the economy and mobilizing for a worker-centred approach to green jobs.

"Unifor supports the students around the world participating in this week's 'climate strike' actions," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Our conference will engage workers from every sector of the economy in a dialogue about how climate change impacts their lives and how Canada can make the transition to a sustainable economy."

WHAT: Just Transition Conference

WHO: Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director; Dr. Priscilla Settee, University of Saskatoon Indigenous Studies; Ryan Meili, Leader of the Saskatchewan NDP; Jim Stanford, economist; Nikolas Badminton, futurist and researcher; Deron Bilous, former Alberta Minister of Economic Development and Trade

WHEN: September 22 (evening) to September 24

WHERE: Delta Hotel Saskatoon (405 20th Street)

Members of the media that wish to attend must register via email with sylvie.miron@unifor.org before noon on September 22.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

