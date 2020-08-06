Media Advisory - Unifor to begin negotiations August 12th with Detroit Three automakers

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor will begin formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, to reach collective agreements for nearly 20 thousand members on August 12, 2020.

"These are significant negotiations at a time when the auto sector needs new investment to rebuild our economy with more Made in Canada manufacturing," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "Our union is committed to negotiating a solid agreement that makes progress on wages and working conditions for our members."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict safety protocols will be in place for the duration of the negotiations to ensure compliance with Ontario health directives. Unifor will make every effort to provide media with all necessary materials to allow for safe, remote coverage.

In-person attendance will be restricted for opening photo ops but we will have space for one pool videographer and one pool still photographer. The news conference will be less restricted and also streamed live on Facebook and available for 4K download upon request. Journalists unable to attend in person can ask questions by phone. Any interested media should register in advance by emailing [email protected] who will provide call in details.

WHAT: Media conference and photo opportunities, opening of Detroit Three negotiations WHEN: Wednesday August 12, 2020

9:30 a.m. Fiat Chrysler opening photo op - Grand Ballroom

11:30 a.m. General Motors opening photo op - Grand Ballroom

2:00 p.m. Ford opening photo op - Grand Ballroom

3:15 p.m. News Conference - Dominion Ballroom and live on Facebook WHERE: Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto WHO: Unifor National President Jerry Dias and Unifor Master Bargaining Committee representatives

For more background on Canada's auto sector please download our fact sheet here.

A digital media kit will be available next week.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

