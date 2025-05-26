MEDIA ADVISORY - Unifor rallies to demand justice for Hudson Bay workers

TORONTO and WINDSOR, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is mobilizing in Toronto and Windsor to demand that Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) put workers first as it moves through its liquidation process. The union is calling on HBC to honour its obligations to employees by protecting wages, pensions, and benefits.

Unifor rallies to demand justice for Hudson Bay workers (CNW Group/Unifor)

In addition to confronting HBC, Unifor is pushing for urgent federal insolvency law reform to better protect workers in corporate failures. The union's demands include raising the cap on the Wage Earner Protection Program (WEPP), strengthening super-priority status for workers' claims, holding corporate directors liable for unpaid compensation, and establishing trust-held or federally guaranteed funds to ensure workers are made whole.

WHAT: Unifor solidarity rallies to demand HBC prioritize workers' wages, pensions, and benefits during its liquidation process.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 12:00 PM – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: TORONTO: HBC Logistics -100 Metropolitan Rd, Scarborough ON

WHO: Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi, Unifor Local 40 President Dwayne Gunness, HBC workers

WINDSOR: Hudson's Bay - 3100 Howard Avenue, Windsor ON (parking lot on backside of Devonshire Mall)

WHO: Unifor Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt, Unifor Retail Director Sharon Walsh, HBC workers

Unifor Locals 40 and 240 represent approximately 595 HBC employees at stores in Windsor, Kitchener, and Toronto's Sherway Gardens, as well as workers at the company's e-commerce warehouse in Scarborough.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Paul Whyte at [email protected] or by cell at (647) 549-6546.