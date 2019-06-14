Media Advisory - Unifor National President to visit Willow Place renovations

WINNIPEG, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor National President Jerry Dias will visit the renovations completed by Unifor volunteers at the Willow Place women's shelter.

"Willow Place is a vital community service. Unifor members are proud to make a contribution to keeping the space comfortable and functional for survivors of domestic violence and the wonderful staff that support them," said Dias.

Unifor members from the skilled trades have donated many hours over the past month to paint and replace carpets, cupboards, ceiling tile, and cabinets. The union also donated new commercial coolers and a freezer. This volunteer work is over and above the annual donation that Unifor makes to the shelter.

WHO: Unifor National President Jerry Dias, Unifor Skilled Trades Chair David Cassidy, Willow Place Interim Director Marcie Wood, Unifor skilled trades members

WHAT: Site visit to the recently completed renovations of Willow Place

WHEN: Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Willow Place does not publish its address. To obtain media credentials for this event, please contact Catherine Pope at 604-388-4398.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Catherine Pope at Catherine.Pope@unifor.org or 604-388-4398 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

