Media Advisory - Uber announces bikes launch in Montreal

Photo shooting and recording possible on site

MONTRÉAL, June 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Uber will announce through a press conference held on Wednesday, the launch of its JUMP e-bike in Montréal, a Canadian premiere. This announcement is part of Uber's commitment to bringing together multiple modes of transportation -- offering safe and affordable options to increase sustainable mobility -- all within the Uber app.

Mr. Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Director of Public Affairs for Uber in Quebec, invites you to this press conference, to unveil the JUMP bikes that will be available to Montrealers in the streets of the city, through the Uber app.

Date: Tuesday, June 26, 2019

Time: 10am

Where: JUMP Office

3770 Saint-Patrick street, Montreal, QC

For further information: Marc-Antoine Guérard, maguerard@zonefranche.ca, (438) 936-7750; Marion Urso, murso@zonefranche.ca, (438) 346-4147

