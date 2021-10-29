TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - We are celebrating the 11th Anniversary of the Toys for the North campaign! O Division Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will once again coordinate transportation and delivery of toys to children living in remote northern communities.

Although Covid-19 continues to present challenges, the RCMP along with our partners from the Canadian Toy Association, Thomson Terminals Limited and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) are already working to receive toys and arrange transportation and delivery.

"As always, our focus is to deliver thousands of toys to children living in remote northern communities and although this year presents additional challenges, thanks to our partners we can continue to deliver toys and smiles to these communities. With the exception of police work, I can't think of a better way to leverage those connections than to coordinate a campaign that delivers toys to children who otherwise would not be a recipient simply because of where they live." Cpl. Rob Buller, RCMP Toys for the North coordinator commented.

The Christmas campaign began in 2010, and to date we have made the holidays a little brighter by distributing over $866,000 worth of toys to children in Northern communities.

In addition to the corporate donations, each year RCMP employees across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and surrounding detachments get involved by making toy donations. Should you wish to donate a new unwrapped toy, you can do so at one of our four GTA detachments in Newmarket, Milton and Toronto Airport Detachment or at our Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment in Stoney Creek. Donation boxes will be available at the four offices, Monday to Friday, between October 29, 2021 and November 12, 2021, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm.

Be sure to follow the journey of the toys from the GTA to Nunavut, Northern Newfoundland/Labrador and Ontario on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds or by following hashtags #CTAT4N and #ToysForTheNorth

Bringing joy to kids in remote northern regions of Canada since 2010 – we couldn't be happier to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Toys for the North campaign and more importantly to once again put smiles on children's faces during the holiday season.

