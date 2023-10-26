Media Advisory - Three levels of government together signal a new spirit of collaboration and partnership in Manitoba Français
26 Oct, 2023, 11:23 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, The Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba, and His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg will signal a new approach to partnership, to strengthen downtown Winnipeg and the Province.
Media availability will follow.
Date:
October 27, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
United Way of Winnipeg
580 Main Street
(Access to the building is via the back door.)
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada
For further information: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 204-430-3272
