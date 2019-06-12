Media Advisory - This summer, we're rooting out ragweed!
Jun 12, 2019, 16:33 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery will take part in a ragweed eradication drive as part of a borough-wide plan to control ragweed.
To mark the occasion, the mayor will highlight the importance of taking action to help improve the quality of life of residents.
DATE:
Thursday, June 13, 2019
TIME:
11 a.m.
PLACE:
Parc Van Horne
SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
For further information: Sophie Paquet, Communications Officer, 514-868-4943
