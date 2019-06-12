Media Advisory - This summer, we're rooting out ragweed!

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery will take part in a ragweed eradication drive as part of a borough-wide plan to control ragweed.

To mark the occasion, the mayor will highlight the importance of taking action to help improve the quality of life of residents.

DATE: Thursday, June 13, 2019



TIME: 11 a.m.



PLACE: Parc Van Horne

Corner of Avenue de Westbury and Rue de la Peltrie

