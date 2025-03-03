WATERLOO, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board, will make an announcement regarding artificial intelligence in the federal public service.

President Petitpas Taylor will be available to take questions from the media following the announcement.

Please confirm your attendance by email at [email protected] by 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Information on the location of the event will be provided at the time of registration.

Date

March 4th, 2025

Time (local time)

2:30 pm – Arrival

2:45 pm – Event begins

Location

University of Waterloo

200 University Avenue West

Waterloo, Ontario

N2L 3G1

Stay connected

X: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mikaela Harrison, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]