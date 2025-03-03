Media Advisory - The President of the Treasury Board will make an announcement on artificial intelligence for the federal public service Français
News provided byTreasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Mar 03, 2025, 15:56 ET
WATERLOO, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board, will make an announcement regarding artificial intelligence in the federal public service.
President Petitpas Taylor will be available to take questions from the media following the announcement.
Please confirm your attendance by email at [email protected] by 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Information on the location of the event will be provided at the time of registration.
Date
March 4th, 2025
Time (local time)
2:30 pm – Arrival
2:45 pm – Event begins
Location
University of Waterloo
200 University Avenue West
Waterloo, Ontario
N2L 3G1
Stay connected
X: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Contacts (media): Mikaela Harrison, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]
Share this article