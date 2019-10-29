Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to recognize four Hometown Heroes from Drummondville, QC

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will recognize four individuals from Drummondville, Québec, for their significant contributions during the Second World War, as part of Parks Canada's Hometown Heroes initiative.

Among the dignitaries participating in this commemorative ceremony are Drummondville Mayor Alexandre Cusson, Rear-Admiral Simon Page, Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant Deputy Minister (Materiel), Canadian Armed Forces, and Brigadier-General Christian Mercier, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force (East), Canadian Army, together with veterans from the Second World War and family members.

The Honourees

With Canada's entry into the Second World War in 1939, trailblazer Marguerite Courchesne (1897-1986) took an active role in the war effort on the home front. She supported Canadian troops by establishing a local branch of the Red Cross, overseeing numerous blood donation drives which saved countless lives overseas, and coordinating sending parcels of food overseas for prisoners of war. Ms. Courchesne selflessly gave of herself for the welfare of Canadian troops and others in need.

In 1940, Paul Arseneau (1916-2012), a father of two young children living in Drummondville, volunteered to serve in the Second World War. Arseneau became a prisoner of war during an Allied raid on the French port of Dieppe in 1942. He survived three prisoner camps in Poland and another in Germany before being freed by British troops in 1945. He was subsequently awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal for his brave actions at Dieppe.

Within days of his 18th birthday, Frederick "George" Cartwright (1924-2017) enlisted with the 9th Field Squadron, Royal Canadian Engineers. Cartwright was sent overseas in 1944 and assumed the role of sapper aboard an armoured vehicle, often doing reconnaissance behind enemy lines. His regiment took part in the liberation of France, Belgium and the Netherlands during which he survived the destruction of his armoured vehicle by enemy fire on three separate occasions.

First enlisting with Les Fusiliers de Sherbrooke in 1940, Paul-Émile Beaubien (1919-2011) later contributed to the war effort by joining the Canadian Merchant Navy in 1944. Serving aboard the hospital ship Lady Nelson, he made 14 transatlantic round trips sailing through enemy-infested waters helping safely return thousands of wounded Canadian soldiers home to Canada.

Hometown Heroes is a community-based initiative that honours men and women, both in the Canadian Armed Forces and civilians, who contributed to the cause of freedom during either or both of the World Wars.



This free, public event is organized by Parks Canada in collaboration with the City of Drummondville, la Société d'Histoire de Drummond, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Red Cross and the Royal Canadian Legion. It will feature military musicians, a special Second World War Red Cross and Merchant Navy display, period uniforms, a video presentation, a tribute to several living veterans in the area, and the unveiling of story panels in honour of the four above-mentioned Hometown Heroes.

