Media Advisory - The Government of Canada invests in innovation to advance Canada's dairy sector

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, and Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at the Atlantic Veterinary College, University of PEI, to announce a federal investment in innovation to support scientific advancement in PEI and Canada's dairy sector.

Event

Announcement

Date

August 29, 2019

Time

9:00 am (local time)

Location

Atlantic Veterinary College, University of PEI

McCain Foundation Learning Commons

550 University Ave.

McCain Learning Centre Atrium

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

