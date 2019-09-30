Media Advisory: the Canadian Stroke Congress in Ottawa, Oct. 3-5

Experts converge in Ottawa to shape the future direction of stroke

WHAT: Hundreds of stroke experts from Canada and around the world converge in Ottawa to brainstorm strategies to eradicate the impact of stroke, showcase the latest research breakthroughs − and hear more than 300 speakers highlight the newest research and innovations in prevention, treatment and recovery.

WHY: The threat of stroke is urgent. One person in Canada has a stroke every nine minutes. It is the third leading cause of death in Canada and a leading cause of disability. Nine out of 10 Canadian adults have at least one risk factor for stroke, heart conditions and vascular cognitive impairment. Stroke can happen at any age and increasingly is affecting younger adults. Women have worse outcomes than men when they experience a stroke. The evolving scientific evidence shared at the Congress will drive change and improvement in stroke management − and save lives.

WHERE: Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2

WHEN: The Congress is Oct. 3 to 5, 2019

OTTAWA MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Ottawa opportunities : Stroke experts will be available in Ottawa for on-site or in-studio interviews from Oct. 3 to 5 . They can talk about the impact of stroke, why it matters to all Canadians, their individual presentations at Congress, and highlight the overall research discoveries and revolutionary ideas being presented at the 2019 Congress.

People living with stroke: Available to share their stroke and recovery stories.

THE IMPACT OF STROKE:

A stroke happens when blood stops flowing to any part of the brain or bleeding occurs in the brain, leading to damage to brain cells.

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year – that is one stroke every nine minutes.

each year – that is one stroke every nine minutes. Each year, more than 13,000 people in Canada die from stroke.

die from stroke. More than 405,000 Canadians live with long-term disability from stroke and this will almost double in the next 20 years.

Stroke can happen at any age. Stroke among people under 65 is increasing and stroke risk factors are increasing for young adults.

One-third more women die of stroke than men, more women are living with the effects of stroke and they face more challenges as they recover.

Ground-breaking research reveals deeper and more complex connections between heart conditions, stroke and vascular cognitive impairment (of which dementia is the most severe form). People with stroke are 2.2 times more likely to experience vascular cognitive impairment. Heart & Stroke is making the Heart-Brain connection a priority to better understand this complexity and reduce the impact of these conditions.

