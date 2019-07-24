Media Advisory - Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, to announce most recent recipients of abandoned boats funding at Deep Cove, North Vancouver Français
Jul 24, 2019, 12:00 ET
NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, will make an announcement about the Abandoned Boats Program, under the Oceans Protection Plan.
|
Date:
|
July 25, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 am
|
Location:
|
Deep Cove Government Dock
|
4425 Gallant Avenue
|
North Vancouver, BC
|
V7G 1L2
|
Please see attached map.
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
Share this article