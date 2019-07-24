Media Advisory - Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, to announce most recent recipients of abandoned boats funding at Deep Cove, North Vancouver Français

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, will make an announcement about the Abandoned Boats Program, under the Oceans Protection Plan.

Date:

July 25, 2019

Time:

10:00 am

Location:

Deep Cove Government Dock

4425 Gallant Avenue

North Vancouver, BC

V7G 1L2

Please see attached map.
Parking location for the event (CNW Group/Transport Canada)
