Media Advisory - Technical Briefing: State of Canadian Pacific Salmon Français

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Aug 21, 2019, 22:19 ET

VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials will be holding a technical media briefing regarding department's first ever State of Canadian Pacific Salmon report and provide an update on mid-year returns.

The report provides the first comprehensive analysis of the impacts of climate change and habitat degradation on B.C. and Yukon salmon runs.

Following the briefing, officials will be available to take questions from the media.

RSVP: Please e-mail media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to register for this event. Materials will be provided prior to the teleconference.  

Date:

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Local Time: 

9:30 a.m.

Location:

Teleconference



Call details: 

Toll free: 1-866-805-7923

Participant passcode: 

3240944#

Event title: 

"BC Salmon Media Briefing"

                       

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Lara Sloan, Communications Advisor, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, P: 250-363-3749, C: 250-588-5576, Lara.Sloan@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

You just read:

Media Advisory - Technical Briefing: State of Canadian Pacific Salmon

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Aug 21, 2019, 22:19 ET