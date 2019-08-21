Media Advisory - Technical Briefing: State of Canadian Pacific Salmon

VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials will be holding a technical media briefing regarding department's first ever State of Canadian Pacific Salmon report and provide an update on mid-year returns.

The report provides the first comprehensive analysis of the impacts of climate change and habitat degradation on B.C. and Yukon salmon runs.

Following the briefing, officials will be available to take questions from the media.

RSVP: Please e-mail media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to register for this event. Materials will be provided prior to the teleconference.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019 Local Time: 9:30 a.m. Location: Teleconference



Call details: Toll free: 1-866-805-7923 Participant passcode: 3240944# Event title: "BC Salmon Media Briefing"

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Lara Sloan, Communications Advisor, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, P: 250-363-3749, C: 250-588-5576, Lara.Sloan@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

