Media Advisory - Technical Briefing: State of Canadian Pacific Salmon Français
Aug 21, 2019, 22:19 ET
VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials will be holding a technical media briefing regarding department's first ever State of Canadian Pacific Salmon report and provide an update on mid-year returns.
The report provides the first comprehensive analysis of the impacts of climate change and habitat degradation on B.C. and Yukon salmon runs.
Following the briefing, officials will be available to take questions from the media.
RSVP: Please e-mail media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to register for this event. Materials will be provided prior to the teleconference.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 22, 2019
|
Local Time:
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Teleconference
|
Call details:
|
Toll free: 1-866-805-7923
|
Participant passcode:
|
3240944#
|
Event title:
|
"BC Salmon Media Briefing"
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region
For further information: Lara Sloan, Communications Advisor, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, P: 250-363-3749, C: 250-588-5576, Lara.Sloan@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
