Media advisory - Technical Briefing Regarding Water Quality in Attawapiskat First Nation Français
Jul 22, 2019, 18:26 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that departmental officials from Indigenous Services Canada will provide a technical briefing to media on water quality in Attawapiskat First Nation.
The departmental officials will be able to speak to the following:
- an overview of trihalomethanes (THMs) and related guidelines
- steps being taken to address water quality in the community in the immediate and long-term
Following the briefing, the representatives will answer questions from the media.
Date: July 23, 2019
Time: 9:00AM (ET)
Dial-in information for Technical Briefing
Media can participate by phone by dialing:
Canada/US: 1-866-206-0153
Local: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 1861602#
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca
