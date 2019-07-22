Media advisory - Technical Briefing Regarding Water Quality in Attawapiskat First Nation

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that departmental officials from Indigenous Services Canada will provide a technical briefing to media on water quality in Attawapiskat First Nation.

The departmental officials will be able to speak to the following:

an overview of trihalomethanes (THMs) and related guidelines

steps being taken to address water quality in the community in the immediate and long-term

Following the briefing, the representatives will answer questions from the media.

Date: July 23, 2019

Time: 9:00AM (ET)

Dial-in information for Technical Briefing

Media can participate by phone by dialing:

Canada/US: 1-866-206-0153

Local: 613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 1861602#

