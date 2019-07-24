Media Advisory - Supreme Court of Canada Nominee to Participate in Question-and-Answer Session
Jul 24, 2019, 14:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Justice Nicholas Kasirer will take part in a question-and-answer session with members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, members of the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs and representatives of the Bloc Québécois, the Green Party of Canada and the People's Party of Canada. The session will be moderated by Geneviève Cartier, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Sherbrooke.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 25
|
Location:
|
Room 100
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. (local time)
Notes for Media:
- Simultaneous translation will be available
- Media should arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.
- Journalists who are not members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery will require accreditation from the gallery in advance. For more information, contact Philippe.Perrier at Philippe.Perrier@parl.gc.ca.
SOURCE Department of Justice Canada
For further information: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-4621; PMO Media Relations, Media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca, 613-957-5555
