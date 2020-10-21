MEDIA ADVISORY - Striking Dominion workers rally as Loblaw Co. challenges picket in court

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Striking Dominion workers will hold a rally as Loblaw Companies Limited challenges their picket at the St. John's Loblaw distribution centre in court.

"Galen Weston and Loblaw Co. could choose to end this strike but they prefer to spend their resources and time in court rather than engage in negotiations to address the concerns of their workers," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

WHAT: Striking Dominion workers rally WHEN: Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. NDT



WHO: Chris MacDonald, Unifor Assistant to the National President

Carolyn Wrice, Unifor Local 597 President

Mark Nichols, 15 and Fairness

Dawn Hanames, 30-year Dominion worker



WHERE: Loblaw Distribution Centre, 35 Clyde Ave. Donovan Industrial Park

The event will be livestreamed to fb.com/UniforCanada. Upon request, a downloadable 4K video will be available for unrestricted use by members of the media following the event.

Media are invited to cover. All speakers will be available to comment immediately after the rally. All precautions will be taken to respect COVID-19 guidelines and best practices will be observed at the event.

Striking Dominion workers held a one-day picket at the Loblaw distribution centre on October 15 before starting round the clock action on October 20.

More than half of the 1,400 striking workers earn minimum wage with more than 80% classified as part-time, with no sick days or vacation and limited access to benefits. The workers are now in week nine of strike action, which began August 22, 2020.

