Media Advisory - Shining the Spotlight on Community and Creators in the GTA
Aug 14, 2019, 16:07 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in the Greater Toronto Area to meet with cultural industries and community groups
TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will tour the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He will meet with community and cultural industry groups to discuss the priorities facing the audiovisual sector and multicultural communities.
On the morning of August 15, Minister Rodriguez will meet with representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).
He will then meet with stakeholders from the audiovisual industry, followed by outreach activities with local Latin American community groups in the evening.
On August 16, Minister Rodriguez will meet with representatives of the community arts organization East End Arts, followed by meetings with community leaders in the Vaughan area and a visit to the King Township Museum.
On Saturday, August 17, he will attend the Pan American Food & Music Festival at Yonge-Dundas Square.
Activities open to media are listed below.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Media event for Thursday, August 15 2019
Hispanic Community Outreach
TIME:
6:30 pm
PLACE:
Jackman Humanities Building, Room 100
University of Toronto
170 St. George Street
Toronto, Ontario
Media events for Friday, August 16 2019
East End Arts
TIME:
11:00 a.m.
PLACE:
St. Matthew's Clubhouse
450 Broadview Avenue
Toronto, Ontario
Notes for media: Photo opportunity
Meeting with community leaders in Vaughan
TIME:
2:15 p.m.
PLACE:
Nicol's Pastry Shop
8633 Weston Road
Woodbridge, Ontario
Visit to the King Township Museum
TIME:
4:00 p.m.
PLACE:
2920 King Road
King City, Ontario
Media event for Saturday, August 17 2019
Pan American Food & Music Festival
TIME:
1:15 p.m.
PLACE:
Yonge-Dundas Square
Toronto, Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article