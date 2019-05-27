Media Advisory: SEIU Healthcare Calling on Province, Public to Take Immediate Action on Senior Care Crisis--Tell Them to Care

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a news conference hosted by SEIU Healthcare featuring healthcare and community service workers and families of nursing home residents sounding the alarm on the growing senior care crisis.

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. EST Location: Queen's Park Media Studio 1st Fl., Room 148 Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Speakers:

Sharleen Stewart , President, SEIU Healthcare

, President, Healthcare and community service workers

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. SEIU Healthcare has a strong track record of improving wages, benefits and working conditions for healthcare workers, supporting the training and development needs of its members, and strengthening standards in the management and delivery of patient and client care. www.seiuhealthcare.ca

