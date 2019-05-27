Media Advisory: SEIU Healthcare Calling on Province, Public to Take Immediate Action on Senior Care Crisis--Tell Them to Care

SEIU Healthcare

May 27, 2019, 13:42 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a news conference hosted by SEIU Healthcare featuring healthcare and community service workers and families of nursing home residents sounding the alarm on the growing senior care crisis.

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

10:00 a.m. EST

Queen's Park Media Studio 

1st Fl., Room 148

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

  • Sharleen Stewart, President, SEIU Healthcare
  • Healthcare and community service workers

Media are asked to register by emailing Caroline@ProfileComs.com.

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. SEIU Healthcare has a strong track record of improving wages, benefits and working conditions for healthcare workers, supporting the training and development needs of its members, and strengthening standards in the management and delivery of patient and client care. www.seiuhealthcare.ca

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Caroline Spivak, Profile Communications Corp., 416.371.9740, Caroline@Profilecoms.com

SEIU Healthcare

