Media advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination to Celebrate the Opening of the Winter Paralympic Games

MONTRÉAL, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit in the colours of the Canadian flag from sunset to 1 a.m. this evening to mark the opening of the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

This special illumination highlights our pride and support for all athletes, coaches, and members of the Canadian Paralympic Team participating in the winter games. Their dedication to sport and their resilience in the face of many challenges continue to inspire all Canadians.

