Media Advisory - RCMP to provide update on arrest of Cameron Ortis

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will provide a short update on the matter related to the ongoing investigation, arrest and charges against Cameron Ortis. A brief question and answer session will occur following her statement.

Time: 1:00 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Location: RCMP National Headquarters. 73 Leikin Drive, Ottawa, ON, K1A 0R2

Teleconference Option: Members of the media will have the option to dial-in by teleconference at:

1-866-805-7923; access code: 5812202#

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Media are asked to sign in at the Visitors' Centre and will be escorted to the press conference location. Media will be required to turn off all cellphones and electronic devices until they arrive at the press conference location. There will be security screening for all media, so we ask that you arrive at least 45 minutes prior to the media availability to allow adequate time for screening and set up. A government-issued photo identification will be required. Late arrivals may not be admitted.

If you will be using a satellite truck, please notify RCMP Media Relations in advance at 613-843-5999 to arrange for logistics.

