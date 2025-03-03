MEDIA ADVISORY - RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, Sûreté du Québec, Ontario Provincial Police, Peel Regional Police, and Durham Regional Police to provide update on national operation Français
OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to a press conference where the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, the Sûreté du Québec, Ontario Provincial Police, Peel Regional Police, and Durham Regional Police will provide an update on Project STEEL, a nationwide, coordinated operation, targeting online child sexual exploitation offenders, and more importantly, safeguarding children.
Following the Q&A, there will be a photo opportunity for media attending in person, with Detective Andrew Ullock from Peel Regional Police and Detective Constable Samantha Mayhew from Durham Regional Police and their respective Electronic Storage Detection canines, Harley and Pixel.
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
2:30 pm EST
RCMP Headquarters, 73 Leikin Drive, Ottawa, ON
Virtual (via MS Teams)
Media wishing to attend in person or virtually are asked to pre-register with RCMP Media Relations by 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 4th 2025: [email protected]. An email with further instructions will follow.
Media representatives who wish to attend the event in person must arrive by 1:30 pm to be signed in and go through security. Please bring government issued identification.
Media representative attending virtually will be asked to connect 30 minutes before the start of the event. Their Teams account must identify their full name and organization to have access to the event.
