OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to a press conference where the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, the Sûreté du Québec, Ontario Provincial Police, Peel Regional Police, and Durham Regional Police will provide an update on Project STEEL, a nationwide, coordinated operation, targeting online child sexual exploitation offenders, and more importantly, safeguarding children.

Following the Q&A, there will be a photo opportunity for media attending in person, with Detective Andrew Ullock from Peel Regional Police and Detective Constable Samantha Mayhew from Durham Regional Police and their respective Electronic Storage Detection canines, Harley and Pixel.

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 2:30 pm EST Where: RCMP Headquarters, 73 Leikin Drive, Ottawa, ON

or

Virtual (via MS Teams)

Notes for media

