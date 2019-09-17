MEDIA ADVISORY - PWHPA Unifor Women's Hockey Showcase media conference

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor is proud to sponsor the 'Unifor Women's Hockey Showcase', the first stop of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour.

"We are embarking on this Dream Gap Tour and bringing it to Toronto to drive awareness for the need for a sustainable league," said Professional Hockey Player, Team Canada Olympian Sarah Nurse. "We want to build a league that has the infrastructure to allow future generations to play and we can't wait to show Toronto what we're capable of."

Following the collapse of the CWHL, the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour aims to close the gap between what girls can dream and what women can do. The four game exhibition tournament will feature professional women players and Olympic hockey legends on teams led by Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Johnston, Liz Knox and Natalie Spooner. Games will take place in Toronto at the Westwood arena on September 21 – 22, 2019. Tickets can be purchased online at pwhpa.com/events/unifor-showcase.

"This tournament will highlight the phenomenal talent of elite, professional hockey players while raising awareness of the shocking inequality that women and girls experience in the game," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

WHAT: Unifor Women's Hockey Showcase media conference



WHEN: Thursday September 19, 2019 9:30 a.m.



WHO: Jayna Hefford, PWHPA Operations Consultant, Team Canada Olympian

Natalie Spooner, Professional Hockey Player, Team Canada Olympian

Sarah Nurse, Professional Hockey Player, Team Canada Olympian

Jerry Dias, Unifor National President

Glenn Healy, Executive Director, NHL Alumni Association



WHERE: Hockey Hall of Fame 30 Yonge Street Toronto

Enter through Brookfield Place Concourse level

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For more information or to request unilateral interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at kathleen.okeefe@unifor.org or 416-896-3303 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

