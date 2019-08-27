Media Advisory - PS Miller to Announce Funding for Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Français

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Aug 27, 2019, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding to support climate change adaptation and resilience in the areas of energy and water management.

Date and

August 28, 2019

Time:

1 p.m. EDT


Location:

Ouranos
550 Sherbrooke Street West
West Tower, 19th floor
Montreal, Quebec, H3A 1B9

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Natural Resources Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - PS Miller to Announce Funding for Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Aug 27, 2019, 13:00 ET