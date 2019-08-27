Media Advisory - PS Miller to Announce Funding for Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Français
Aug 27, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding to support climate change adaptation and resilience in the areas of energy and water management.
August 28, 2019
1 p.m. EDT
Ouranos
