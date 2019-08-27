Media Advisory - PS Miller to Announce Funding for Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding to support climate change adaptation and resilience in the areas of energy and water management.

Date and August 28, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. EDT



Location: Ouranos

550 Sherbrooke Street West

West Tower, 19th floor

Montreal, Quebec, H3A 1B9

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

