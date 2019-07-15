Media Advisory - Provincial and territorial ministers of education to meet in Victoria

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Provincial and territorial ministers of education will be in Victoria, July 24 and 25, 2019, for the 108th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC).

CMEC 108 will give ministers the opportunity to review progress on CMEC initiatives and activities and discuss a variety of current issues in education. The meeting will include two special sessions, one on Indigenous education and reconciliation, and one on the future of education in the context of the changing nature of work.

A communiqué is scheduled for release on Thursday, July 25, in the afternoon.

The Chair of CMEC, the Honourable Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training for British Columbia, and the Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Education for British Columbia, will be available for interviews. Other education ministers may also be available.

