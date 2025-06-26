TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Provincial and territorial ministers of education met in Toronto for the 113th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC). The meeting was presided over by the Chair of CMEC, the Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Education.

The discussions of CMEC members continue to be guided by their commitment to quality education for every student throughout the country. Ministers emphasized the importance of supporting students to foster strong learning outcomes, building safer schools, and ensuring provinces and territories remain competitive on the global stage by preparing students for success.

At the outset of the meeting, members took a moment to honour the memory of the Honourable Nello Altomare, former Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning for Manitoba, whose passing earlier this year is deeply felt by all.

As several parts of Canada are currently experiencing active, out-of-control wildfires, members discussed the impact of wildfires on students and actions that can be taken to proactively minimize disruptions to their education and maximize safety, and mental health supports during and after the emergency.

Ministers participated in a series of focused discussions on elementary-secondary and postsecondary education. The first discussion explored the issue of school safety, including bullying (both in person and online) and violence. Members shared approaches to promoting respectful, inclusive, and safe learning environments and discussed how provinces and territories are using data to support prevention and intervention strategies.

Another key topic concerned cellphone use in school settings and its impact on student attention, mental health, and academic performance. Ministers discussed a variety of policy approaches, ranging from restrictions to full bans, and shared experiences from within Canada and abroad. The discussion focused on identifying effective strategies to support balanced and positive technology use in learning environments.

In a plenary session, institutional and tech industry experts contributed to ministerial discussions to explore the fast-evolving role of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in education. Afterward, members exchanged perspectives on how provinces and territories are integrating these tools across K–12 and postsecondary systems. Discussions centred on the need for ethical and inclusive policies and on the potential of digital innovation to enhance teaching and learning.

Ministers engaged in a strategic discussion on the future of postsecondary education in Canada. They addressed system-wide opportunities and challenges, including the changes in US educational partnerships.

Ministers discussed innovative approaches to align skills development and learning opportunities with provincial and territorial labour-market demands, as well as how to prepare students to acquire the skills to be successful in their future careers and to be strong contributors to their communities.

Ministers also examined the impacts of federal policy on international students and how it has influenced Canada's global reputation as a leading destination for postsecondary education. Members shared best practices and explored ways to strengthen Canada's global brand in education. They reiterated the importance of the federal government's collaboration with provincial and territorial governments in advance when its decisions affect postsecondary education, and they reaffirmed the need for such decisions to respect the exclusive jurisdiction of provinces and territories over education.

For the next year, ministers agreed to work together to review their priorities as part of this important intergovernmental forum by refocusing its mandate to more effectively support ministers in their discussions on common challenges in education.

The meeting concluded with Minister Paul Calandra welcoming Minister Pascale Déry, Quebec's Minister of Higher Education, as the incoming Chair of CMEC.

"This was a productive meeting focused on real, practical solutions—keeping students safe and helping them graduate with the skills they need to prepare them for success," said Minister Calandra. "Across the country, parents expect results, and that's our priority: better outcomes for students and stronger accountability in our education systems."

Minister Déry thanked Ontario for serving as Chair for the past two years and shared her outlook for the year ahead.

"I'm very pleased to be taking over as Chair of CMEC," said Minister Déry. "In the current context, it's more important than ever to continue to work together to better respond to common workforce and innovation challenges. At the core of our priorities is excellence and accessibility for the benefit of all students throughout Canada and society."

