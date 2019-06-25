Media Advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Groupe de recherche et d'éducation sur les mammifères marins (GREMM) in Tadoussac

TADOUSSAC, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

As part as a tour across the North Shore, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce financial support for GREMM for its Centre d'interprétation des mammifères marins.

This announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), and on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

After the press conference, the media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the facilities.

Press conference date:

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Time:

4:00 p.m.

Location:

Centre d'interprétation des mammifères marins (CIMM)

Salle de projection

108 de la Cale Sèche Street

Tadoussac, Quebec

G0T 2A0

