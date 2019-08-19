Media advisory - Press conference regarding CED support for a Sherbrooke-based company specialized in mass spectrometry Français
Aug 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding for PhenoSwitch Bioscience.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
After the press conference, the media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the facilities.
Press conference date:
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
PhenoSwitch Bioscience
2nd Floor
975 Léon-Trépanier Street
Sherbrooke, Quebec
J1G 5J6
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca
