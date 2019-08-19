Media advisory - Press conference regarding CED support for a Sherbrooke-based company specialized in mass spectrometry

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce funding for PhenoSwitch Bioscience.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

After the press conference, the media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the facilities.

Press conference date:

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m.

Location:

PhenoSwitch Bioscience

2nd Floor

975 Léon-Trépanier Street

Sherbrooke, Quebec

J1G 5J6

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca