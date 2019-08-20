Media advisory - Press conference - Cricket gets its own space in CDN-NDG

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN‑NDG), will inaugurate the new cricket field specially designed for this sport. Players from various cricket leagues will also participate in the event. A simulated cricket match is planned.

WHERE: Parc Van Horne

4900 Avenue Van Horne



WHEN: Wednesday, August 21, 2019

11 a.m.

