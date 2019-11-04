Media Advisory - Press conference - Announcement of an investment within a partnership between the borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the Commission scolaire de Montréal Français
Nov 04, 2019, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Marie-José Mastromonaco, Commissioner for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount at the Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM), will make an announcement concerning an investment in sports and recreation in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
WHAT:
Announcement of an investment within a partnership between the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the Commission scolaire de Montréal
WHERE:
Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
WHEN:
Monday, November 4, 2019, at 1 p.m.
WHO:
Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN—NDG)
SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
For further information: Source: Borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce; Information: 514 872-4863
