Media Advisory - Press conference - Announcement of an investment within a partnership between the borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the Commission scolaire de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Marie-José Mastromonaco, Commissioner for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount at the Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM), will make an announcement concerning an investment in sports and recreation in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

WHAT: Announcement of an investment within a partnership between the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the Commission scolaire de Montréal



WHERE: Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

5160 Boul. Décarie, 4th floor



WHEN: Monday, November 4, 2019, at 1 p.m.



WHO: Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN—NDG)

Christian Arseneault, City Councillor, district of Loyola

Marie-José Mastromonaco, Commissioner, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount (MÉMO) and Vice Chair of the Council of Commissioners, Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM)

Isabelle Gaigeard, principal of Les Enfants-du-Monde elementary school

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

For further information: Source: Borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce; Information: 514 872-4863

