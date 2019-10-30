Media Advisory - Presentation of Letters of Credence at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will receive the letters of credence of six new heads of mission during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

His Excellency Peiwu Cong

Ambassador-designate of the People's Republic of China

His Excellency Mohammad Hassan Soroosh Yousufzai

Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

His Excellency Majed Thalji Salem Alqatarneh

Ambassador-designate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

His Excellency Prosper Higiro

High commissioner-designate of the Republic of Rwanda

Her Excellency Reem Mohammad Khaled Zaid Al Khaled

Ambassador-designate of the State of Kuwait

His Excellency Orlando José Viera Blanco

Ambassador-designate of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

About the Presentation of Letters of Credence

Upon their arrival in Canada, and before they can carry out their duties as heads of mission, new ambassadors, as well as new high commissioners of countries for which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is not head of State, must be officially welcomed by the governor general of Canada. High commissioners representing countries for which The Queen is the head of State are formally introduced to the prime minister of Canada. Letters of credence are the official documents by which new heads of diplomatic missions are presented by their head of State as their official representative. Currently, there are more than 180 missions accredited to Canada.



