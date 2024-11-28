Media Advisory - Premier Eby to attend Unifor B.C. Regional Council

WHISTLER, BC, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited attend an address by B.C. Premier David Eby to delegates of the Unifor B.C. Regional Council in Whistler.

"The BCNDP government has made important progress on improving working conditions in B.C.," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "We welcome the premier to elaborate on what the government's next mandate will have in store for working people."

What: Keynote address to Unifor delegates Who: B.C. Premier David Eby When: Friday, November 29 at 11:15 a.m. PT Where: Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler, B.C.

Members of the media must register in advance by contacting [email protected]. The event will not be livestreamed. No media availability is planned for this event.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

