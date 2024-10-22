MEDIA ADVISORY - Premier Doug Ford to recognize major philanthropic gift at UHN Foundation's Grand Cru

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - UHN Foundation's Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival's 20th anniversary event will be attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who will give an address and recognize a major philanthropic gift that will help UHN Foundation fund the $300M surgical tower being built at Toronto Western Hospital.

Who:

Doug Ford , Premier of Ontario

, Kevin Smith , CEO of UHN

, Julie Quenneville , CEO of UHN Foundation

, Todd Halpern , UHN Foundation Board Member, Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival founder

When:

Thursday, October 24, 2024 | 6:30 – 8 P.M.

Media arrival no later than 5:30 P.M.

Where:

Enercare Centre, Hall D

100 Princes Blvd, Toronto ON

M6K 3C3

Opportunities:

Interviews: Julie Quenneville ( UHN Foundation ), Kevin Smith ( UHN ), Todd Halpern ( UHN Foundation board member )

( ), ( ), ( ) Photo/Video: Opportunities for photo or video coverage

Accreditation

Journalists wishing to attend the event must confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to [email protected] by 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 .

Olivia Monardo, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], 416-669-0638