MEDIA ADVISORY - Premier Doug Ford to recognize major philanthropic gift at UHN Foundation's Grand Cru

UHN Foundation

Oct 22, 2024, 16:10 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - UHN Foundation's Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival's 20th anniversary event will be attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who will give an address and recognize a major philanthropic gift that will help UHN Foundation fund the $300M surgical tower being built at Toronto Western Hospital.

Who:

  • Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
  • Kevin Smith, CEO of UHN
  • Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation
  • Todd Halpern, UHN Foundation Board Member, Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival founder

When:

  • Thursday, October 24, 2024 | 6:30 – 8 P.M.

Media arrival no later than 5:30 P.M.

Where:

  • Enercare Centre, Hall D
    100 Princes Blvd, Toronto ON
    M6K 3C3

Opportunities:

  • Interviews: Julie Quenneville (UHN Foundation), Kevin Smith (UHN), Todd Halpern (UHN Foundation board member)
  • Photo/Video: Opportunities for photo or video coverage

Accreditation

  • Journalists wishing to attend the event must confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to [email protected] by 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 24.

Olivia Monardo, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], 416-669-0638

UHN Foundation