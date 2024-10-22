MEDIA ADVISORY - Premier Doug Ford to recognize major philanthropic gift at UHN Foundation's Grand Cru
Oct 22, 2024, 16:10 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - UHN Foundation's Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival's 20th anniversary event will be attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who will give an address and recognize a major philanthropic gift that will help UHN Foundation fund the $300M surgical tower being built at Toronto Western Hospital.
Who:
- Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
- Kevin Smith, CEO of UHN
- Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation
- Todd Halpern, UHN Foundation Board Member, Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival founder
When:
- Thursday, October 24, 2024 | 6:30 – 8 P.M.
Media arrival no later than 5:30 P.M.
Where:
- Enercare Centre, Hall D
100 Princes Blvd, Toronto ON
M6K 3C3
Opportunities:
- Interviews: Julie Quenneville (UHN Foundation), Kevin Smith (UHN), Todd Halpern (UHN Foundation board member)
- Photo/Video: Opportunities for photo or video coverage
Accreditation
- Journalists wishing to attend the event must confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to [email protected] by 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 24.
Olivia Monardo, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], 416-669-0638
