UHN Foundation celebrates Thank You Thursday with photo essay by Christopher Wahl

The series features portraits of nine remarkable donors from all ages and stages, each accompanied by a personal story that sheds light on their individual motivations for giving. From grateful patients and family members to UHN staff, from monthly donors to people organizing their own fundraisers, Portraits of Giving underscores the idea that every gift—no matter its size—has the power to make a meaningful difference.

"UHN has given me an opportunity to live again," said Arzein Mirza, one of the donors featured in Portraits of Giving, who has been a cardiovascular patient at UHN's Peter Munk Cardiac Centre since 2014, and who received a heart transplant at UHN's Ajmera Transplant Centre last year. "I want people to know that this top-of-the-line health care exists at UHN. To have this calibre of health care, we all have to take part. I hope that others will join me in donating so other people can benefit from what's available here."

Christopher Wahl, known for his intimate and thought-provoking portraits, brings his distinctive vision to this project, creating a compelling visual narrative that underscores the deep connection between donors and the communities they support.

"These portraits are about people, their stories, and their commitment to making a difference," says Wahl. "It's an honour to spotlight these individuals who give selflessly to improve the lives of others."

The nine donors featured in this series represent the power of uniting as a community, and the incredible impact donations can have to help UHN reimagine health care. From funding life-saving equipment to advancing critical medical research and innovation, donor support helps UHN remain at the forefront of world-changing health care.

Portraits of Giving is available to view online on the UHN Foundation website.

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for, and changing the status quo of health care – helping recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, complete critical capital projects, develop new treatments for disease, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

About Christopher Wahl

Christopher Wahl is a distinguished Canadian photographer known for his compelling and intimate portraits. With a career spanning over two decades, he has captured the essence of numerous prominent figures, including musicians, actors, athletes, political leaders, and everyday individuals, bringing out both vulnerability and strength in his subjects. His work has been featured in leading publications such as TIME, the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The Globe and Mail, Toronto Life and many more. Recognized for his keen eye and ability to tell stories through his lens, Wahl continues to inspire audiences and the photography world with images that transcend traditional portraiture. Visit Christopher's website, Follow Christopher on Instagram @wahlchristopher.

