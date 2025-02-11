UHN Foundation announces its first public fundraising event: We Walk UHNITED presented by Rogers

We Walk UHNITED is a chance to make a tangible impact on Toronto, the country and the world. Post this

"We Walk UHNITED is more than just a walk – it's a celebration of UHN and Toronto's global leadership role in medicine," said Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "It's a celebration of the community support that has made it possible for UHN to be the #1 hospital in Canada and the #3 hospital in the world – support that will continue to fuel UHN's legacy of innovation and medical discovery. It takes a city to change the world, and so we invite all of Toronto and the GTA to join us on May 31."

UHN Foundation is also pleased to announce that The Globe and Mail and Sprott Inc. have joined at the Leader Partner sponsorship level.

We Walk UHNITED is poised to have an outpouring of support from notable Canadian celebrities, media personalities, artists and athletes over the coming months. Canadian media personality Sangita Patel, and Canadian actress and broadcaster Madison Tevlin, who are both UHN patients, have signed on as lead ambassadors for the event. Alongside other UHN patient ambassadors, some of the world's top clinicians and researchers, and UHN staff, they invite the community to walk with them and raise money for Canada's #1 hospital.

Event participants can expect engaging activities, inspiring stories from patients and UHN staff, and opportunities to connect with others who share a passion for reimagining health care. Whether walking in honour of a loved one, to celebrate UHN's health care workers, or simply to support UHN's mission to change health care's status quo, We Walk UHNITED is a chance to make a tangible impact on Toronto, the country and the world.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit WeWalkUHNITED.ca

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital, UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: Donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for and changing the status quo of health care – helping to recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, develop new treatments for disease, complete transformational capital projects, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

