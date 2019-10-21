Media Advisory/POSTPONEMENT: Scotiabank to host Investor Day in Santiago, Chile

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - In light of the recent protest activity in Santiago, and to support the city's efforts to return to normal operations, Scotiabank has made the decision to reschedule the Bank's Investor Day in Santiago to a date early in the New Year.

We are hopeful that this situation will be resolved soon and our thoughts are with our people and customers in the impacted area. In the meantime, we remain committed to hosting Scotiabank's Investor Day in Santiago in early 2020 to showcase our growing operations in Chile and our commitment to the Pacific Alliance region. More details on this will follow.

