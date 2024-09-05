OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - In downtown Ottawa on Thursday Sept 5, over lunch time, members of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), and other public sector unions will be rallying to push back against the Treasury Board's one-size fits all 3-day return-to-office (RTO) mandate

PIPSC asserts that this is not about another day a week in the office, it's about the future of work. It is about fighting for a modern, equitable public service that values its workers and delivers the best possible service to Canadians - all while being good stewards of their tax payer dollars.

PIPSC and other public sector unions urge all public servants and supporters to attend the rally and make their voices heard and show the employer that #RemoteWorks!

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time: Noon to 12:45PM. SPEECHES will start at around 12:10 PM

Place: 300 Laurier Street (corner of Laurier and Bank), OTTAWA (On)

Speakers:

MC: Larry Rousseau , Executive Vice-President, CLC

Executive Vice-President, Jennifer Carr , President, PIPSC

President, Ruth Lau MacDonald , Regional Vice President for the NCR, PSAC

, Regional Vice President for the NCR, Nathan Prier , President, CAPE

President, Dany Richards , President, ACFO

