Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid, on behalf of Minister Catherine McKenna, to make Lake Winnipeg Basin announcement
Jul 04, 2019, 11:30 ET
OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Terry Duguid, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce Government of Canada support in the Lake Winnipeg Basin.
Event:
Announcement and media availability
Date:
Friday, July 5, 2019
Time:
10:45 a.m. (CDT) / 11:45 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
The Forks National Historic Site (near the Historic Port)
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
