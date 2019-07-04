Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid, on behalf of Minister Catherine McKenna, to make Lake Winnipeg Basin announcement

OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Terry Duguid, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce Government of Canada support in the Lake Winnipeg Basin.

Event: Announcement and media availability Date: Friday, July 5, 2019 Time: 10:45 a.m. (CDT) / 11:45 a.m. (EDT) Location: The Forks National Historic Site (near the Historic Port)

Forks Market Road

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

