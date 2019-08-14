Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Pamela Goldsmith-Jones to Announce Funding for Sunshine Coast Regional District Français
Aug 14, 2019, 11:00 ET
Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs) and Member of Parliament (West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country), will announce support for the Sunshine Coast Regional District renovation of Granthams Landing Community Hall
GRANTHAMS LANDING, BC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs) and Member of Parliament (West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country), will announce funding on Thursday for the Sunshine Coast Regional District renovation of Granthams Landing Community Hall. Ms. Goldsmith-Jones will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Thursday, August 15, 2019
TIME:
2:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Granthams Landing Community Hall
846 Church Road
Gibsons, British Columbia
