Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Matt DeCourcey to Announce Funding for Arts and Culture in Fredericton

Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Fredericton), will announce funding for arts and culture in Fredericton

FREDERICTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Fredericton), will announce funding in support of arts and culture spaces in Fredericton on Friday. He will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday, September 6, 2019

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Beaverbrook Art Gallery

703 Queen Street

Fredericton, New Brunswick

