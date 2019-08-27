Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore to announce funding for Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program Français
Aug 27, 2019, 08:00 ET
Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for (Halifax), will announce additional funding for Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program
HALIFAX, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), will announce additional funding for Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program across Canada, including Halifax, on Wednesday. Mr. Fillmore will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
TIME:
10:30 a.m.
PLACE:
Nova Scotia College of Art and Design
Lithography Studio (H-340)
5163 Duke Street
Halifax, Nova Scotia
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
