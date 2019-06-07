Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore to announce federal investment in the Banff Television Festival Foundation

BANFF, AB, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce a federal investment in the Banff Television Festival Foundation.

Event: Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy Funding Announcement at Banff Television Festival Foundation



Date: Sunday, June 9th, 2019



Time: 3:15 p.m.



Location: Cascade Ballroom, Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel

405 Spray Avenue

Banff, AB T1L 1J4

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-639-1869, simon.ross@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

