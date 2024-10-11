MALLORYTOWN LANDING, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada will make an announcement regarding the implementation of the Parks Canada Indigenous Stewardship Policy during an Indigenous-led ceremony.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: October 15, 2024



Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT



Location: Mallorytown Landing, Thousand Islands National Park

1121 Thousand Islands Pkwy,

Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Information and RSVP: Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]