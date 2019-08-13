Media Advisory - Official Relaunch of the Correctional Service of Canada's (CSC) Penitentiary Farm Program
Aug 13, 2019, 16:14 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Karen McCrimmon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, will officially relaunch the penitentiary farm program.
A question and answer session and a tour of the Collins Bay Institution's farm will follow.
August 15, 2019
10:30 a.m.: Media arrival
11:00 a.m.: Start of the announcement
11:40 a.m.: Tour of the farm
Collins Bay Institution
1455 Bath Road, Kingston, ON
Media representatives are requested to confirm their attendance prior to the event and must arrive before 10:50 a.m.
Media representatives will be met in the North-East parking lot of Collins Bay Institution (2nd parking lot to the left of the roadway).
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada
For further information: INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION: Media Relations, Correctional Service Canada, 613-992-7711, media@csc-scc.gc.ca
