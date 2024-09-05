MEDIA ADVISORY - NICHI, Minister Anandasangaree, and Minister Ien to make a housing announcement in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Rouge Park, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI) Chief Executive Officer John Gordon, will announce recipients of funding for housing projects.

They will be joined by the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, and Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington.

Date: September 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. (ET)

Where:

439 Dundas Street East

Toronto, Ontario

M5A 2B1

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information (media only): Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, [email protected]; Justin Prest, Manager, Communications and Public Relations, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc.(NICHI), [email protected], 1-873-455-5557