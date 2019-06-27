Media Advisory - New Collaboration Between the National Research Council of Canada and Memorial University of Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Research Council of Canada and Memorial University of Newfoundland are announcing a new collaboration agreement to contribute to discoveries and advancement in fundamental areas of ocean engineering, technology and science.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2019



Time: Media arrival: 9:45 am NDT

Remarks: 10:00 am NDT

Facilities tour: 10:25 am NDT



Location: National Research Council of Canada – St. John's

Atlantic Room

1 Arctic Avenue

St. John's, NL

Notes for media:

Our experts will host a tour of facilities at the National Research Council of Canada and Memorial University of Newfoundland, showcasing expertise in ocean engineering, technology and science.

Members of the media interested in participating in the facility tour should wear coats or warm jackets and closed-toe shoes.

SOURCE National Research Council Canada

For further information: Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637, media@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca; Jeff Green, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Vice-President (Research), Memorial University of Newfoundland, 709-864-4073, 709-687-9243, jeffg@mun.ca

